(PHOTO/ Zenith Shrestha) Redshirt junior guard Jasmine LeBlanc takes the ball up the court during Troy’s last home game against Arkansas State. LeBlanc scored seven and six points over the last two games, respectively.

Women’s basketball takes third loss on the year

by

Hanna Cooper

Staff Writer

After downing two of the top teams in the conference, the women’s basketball team hit the road to play Georgia Southern and Georgia State.

On Thursday night in Statesboro, Georgia, Troy defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles 97-81.

Georgia Southern started out shooting hot from behind the arc, knocking down 10-of-13 shots while the Trojans missed their first eight attempts from three-point range. At the end of the first quarter, the score was tied up at 23.

Harriet Winchester came out in the second quarter knocking down two threes. Shaterrika O’Neal hit a jumper to set Troy off on a 10-2 run. Troy went into half with a three-point advantage and did not look back.

A few more threes by Winchester and Kayla Robinson, opening the fourth quarter 4-of-4 from the floor, allowed Troy to eclipse the 80- point mark for the 100th time under coach Chanda Rigby.

After day of travel, Troy took on the Georgia State Panthers in Atlanta. The first quarter of play remained tight and at the end of the first, Troy led 23-21.

The Trojans came up with a big second quarter, outscoring the Panthers 22-18 and by the end of the third quarter, Troy held onto an 18-point advantage.

With three minutes left to play, Georgia State tied the game with a jumper. Harriet Winchester and Sky’Lynn Holmes knocked down jumpers to put Troy ahead with 1:13 left.

The Panthers scored the final eight points of the game to give Troy their first conference loss of the season. Despite the loss, Troy remains as the top seed in the conference. Little Rock also sits at 5-1 on the conference, but with Troy’s victory over Little Rock last week, Troy is granted the top seed.

Troy returns home to host ULM on Thursday and Louisiana on Saturday.