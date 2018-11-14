Women’s basketball wins second at home

by

Hanna Cooper

Staff Writer

After a 103-67 loss at Florida State, the Troy women’s basketball team returned home to take on the Samford University Bulldogs.

Last season, Troy took on the Bulldogs two times: at Samford and in the Tulane tournament. In both games, the Trojans lost a double-digit lead and fell to the Bulldogs.

The first quarter of play was a shaky start for both teams. At the end of the opening quarter, Troy led 13-8. The low-scoring first half was an unusual start for the Trojans, who have scored 80-plus points in 90 games under Head Coach Chanda Rigby.

In the second quarter, the Trojans were hot on the floor, shooting at 50 percent, going into halftime leading 33-21.

For the remaining half of play, Troy held a consistent double-digit lead and finished the game with a 20-point victory, 72-52.

With the win over Samford, Rigby earned her 100th win as a Trojan. Only one other coach has earned the 100th win faster than Rigby. Joyce Sorrell won her 100th game in her 171st game as a Trojan.

“It’s a really good step to come out and beat Samford,” Rigby said. “They are a good, disciplined team, and that’s what we tried to do tonight, be disciplined.

“We stayed in control on defense and did some smart things on offense. I like the fact that we played really intelligent basketball.”

Junior Sky’Lynn Holmes led all players with 19 points after going 8-of-11 shooting. Holmes also pulled 10 rebounds from the glass, earning her a double-double. All 13 players for Troy hit the court in the game.

The women’s team will be back in action Friday as they host Tennessee State. Tip is set for noon.