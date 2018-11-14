Women’s basketball wins second at home

Hanna Cooper
Staff Writer
After a 103-67 loss at Florida State, the Troy women’s basketball team returned home to take on the Samford University Bulldogs.
Last season, Troy took on the Bulldogs two times: at Samford and in the Tulane tournament. In both games, the Trojans lost a double-digit lead and fell to the Bulldogs.
The first quarter of play was a shaky start for both teams. At the end of the opening quarter, Troy led 13-8. The low-scoring first half was an unusual start for the Trojans, who have scored 80-plus points in 90 games under Head Coach Chanda Rigby.
In the second quarter, the Trojans were hot on the floor, shooting at 50 percent, going into halftime leading 33-21.
For the remaining half of play, Troy held a consistent double-digit lead and finished the game with a 20-point victory, 72-52.
With the win over Samford, Rigby earned her 100th win as a Trojan. Only one other coach has earned the 100th win faster than Rigby. Joyce Sorrell won her 100th game in her 171st game as a Trojan.
“It’s a really good step to come out and beat Samford,” Rigby said. “They are a good, disciplined team, and that’s what we tried to do tonight, be disciplined.
“We stayed in control on defense and did some smart things on offense. I like the fact that we played really intelligent basketball.”
Junior Sky’Lynn Holmes led all players with 19 points after going 8-of-11 shooting. Holmes also pulled 10 rebounds from the glass, earning her a double-double. All 13 players for Troy hit the court in the game.
The women’s team will be back in action Friday as they host Tennessee State. Tip is set for noon.
Be First to Comment
You must log in to post a comment.