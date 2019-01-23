Women’s conference to encourage empowerment

by

Asem Abdelfattah

Assistant News Editor

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host its 15th Annual Alabama Women Student Leader Conference to discuss women’s empowerment and inclusivity.

Emma Miller, a sophomore biomedical sciences major from Antioch, Illinois, and the president of AAUW at Troy University, said women’s rights have improved, but there is still more room for improvement.

“This conference is important because women are still standing behind men,” Miller said. “We have come a long way, but there is still a long way to go.”

Miller said AAUW empowers women but is also inclusive and diverse.

“At the conference, women are joining together to learn how we can grow and fight for equality,” Miller said. “However, AAUW is non-discriminatory, meaning you can join AAUW and you can come to the conference with no regards to your gender, race, ethnicity or age.”

Miller said there are many ways an attendee can benefit from the conference.

“Someone attending the conference can learn about diversity, finding self-identity, involvement opportunities, starting your own business, mental health, networking and so much more.”

Anh Nguyen, a junior accounting major from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, said she will attend the conference because it’s a networking and learning opportunity.

“I think it is a good way to network with other women who might have the same career goals with me,” Nguyen said. “I am also interested in equality and women’s rights.”

The conference is hosted by AAUW of Alabama Student Advisory Council and AAUW at Troy University.

The conference will take place on March 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Troy University Montgomery Campus. The conference is free to attend but is limited to the first 250 reservations received. Lunch will be provided. Transportation from Troy to Montgomery and back will be provided for 40 people.

If you are planning to attend, you can register at goo.gl/vWfvvf by Jan. 31.