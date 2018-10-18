Zombie-themed event promises fun activities, quest for undead ‘cure’

by

Andrea Hammack

Staff Writer

Troy University’s Student Veterans Association (SVA) and the Troy for Troops Center will be holding a “Zombie Tropocalypse” on Oct. 25.

Jenny Reed, the president of SVA and Troy for Troops Center, worked closely with Nathaniel Demay, the vice president of SVA, in order to plan the event from the bottom up.

The idea for the event came about from zombie-inspired TV shows and movies, such as “The Walking Dead,” “Zombie Land” and “Train to Busan.”

“Our purpose for this is to raise money for the Troy for Troops Scholarship,” Reed said. “What better way to do that than a night with the living dead?”

The mission for Troy for Troops is to provide a comprehensive educational support program which provides veterans, service members, dependents and survivors the opportunity to succeed in reaching their full potential in pursuing and achieving academic and career goals.

This is the first year the event is being held, and both Reed and Demay are excited to see it grow and evolve.

“I have not been involved with any events like this before, but I do look forward to establishing a tradition that people can look forward to every year,” Demay said. “Jenny and I share a goal of seeing this become an annual event that continues to grow.”

During the event, there will be a Zombie Costume Contest with a first, second and third prize for best zombie costume.

There will also be a Zombie Quest in which teams compete for the fastest time in finding a cure for the outbreak down in the “McCartha Morgue,” the first team to finish winning a gift basket for their team. Teams can consist of two to six people.

“The Hall of Horrors is sure to scare you until you giggle,” Reed said. “There will be games, and each organization will be giving candy out for the little ones at their tables.”

Reed said she is most excited to hear people scream and laugh when they go through the Hall of Horrors, where a family has been possessed by spirits and are looking for new victims with participants attempting to make it out “alive,” and the Zombie Quest.

“McCartha Hall (where the Zombie Quest is being held) is the perfect venue for this event,” Demay said. “The basement lends itself so naturally to a post-apocalyptic scenario that will surely be unlike anything else this campus has seen in the past.

“This will likely be the event of the year, the one you call home about and brag to high school friends about. For that reason alone you don’t want to miss it.”

Reed encourages everyone to come out to have a good time while fostering relationships with other students.

The event will be held in McCartha Hall and on the Quad in front of Bibb Graves on Thursday, Oct. 25 from 5:30-10:00 p.m.

Tickets can be bought now or anytime prior to the event on presale for $7 at https://zombietropocalyse.eventbrite.com and $10 at the door.

Anyone 15 and under is free with parental supervision. All proceeds will go to the Troy for Troops Scholarship.