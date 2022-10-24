2022 Homecoming King and Queen

by Georgia Clark

After weeks of campaigning, interviews, and voting, Troy University’s student body has named this year’s Homecoming Queen and King.

Mauree Alice Porter, senior communication arts major from Vestavia Hills, Alabama, and Tarrique Baker, a senior interdisciplinary studies major from Lanett, Alabama, are Troy’s newly reigning Queen and King. Porter, who was Miss Trojan Pride 2021 and in the 2021 Homecoming Junior Court, also works for the City of Troy as the Assistant Director of Community Engagement and Special Projects. Porter said that she was honored to be nominated by the Delta Delta chapter of Kappa Delta and hopes to live up to the title.

“Once I was nominated, I felt like I had a calling to step up to the honor and take the opportunity and run with it,” Porter said. “Throughout campaigning, that was what was in the back of my head, that I want to represent these people because they’ve believed in me enough to nominate me.”

Baker is in Army ROTC and has served across campus as a Trojan Ambassador, an Impact Leader, and as an active member in Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. who nominated him. Baker said that his best moments at Troy, besides being crowned Homecoming King, have been moments where he was able to help others.

“It hasn’t been the things I’ve been involved with; it’s been the things I’ve been involved with that actually help other people; whether that’s giving a tour, convincing someone to come to Troy, or helping someone pass their PT test in Army ROTC,” Baker said.

Baker and Porter both graduate in the Spring of next year, and both look forward to the careers and paths they have set. Baker will enter the United States Army as an active duty Second Lieutenant and hopes to be a signal officer where he will work with various forms of technology and communication. If he becomes a signal officer, his training will start at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia. Porter said she has found a love for the university and the city of Troy since moving here. It has led her to a hopeful career in the university system, where she plans to earn a masters and later a doctorate in the leadership field.