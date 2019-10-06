by

Scott Shelton

Staff Writer

The Troy Trojans fell to the Missouri Tigers 42-10 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri, in the Trojans’ final non-conference game of the regular season.

With the loss, Troy falls to 2-3 on the season and remain 0-1 in Sun Belt Conference play. The team saw its two-game winning streak against Power 5 opponents on Saturday.

Senior quarterback Kaleb Barker completed 15 of 26 passes for 92 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Barker and other starters were pulled from the game before halftime.

Backup Gunnar Watson entered the game in place of Barker and completed 5 of 9 passes for 58 yards.

Trevon Woolfolk led all rushers with 18 attempts for 62 yards. D.K. Billingsley rushed seven times for 20 yards.

Reggie Todd led the wide receivers with six receptions for 44 yards. Khalil McClain caught three passes for 44 yards and scored Troy’s only touchdown of the day.

The Trojans gained 211 total yards of offense for the game.

The Tigers accrued 443 yards of offense for the game.

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant completed 12 of 19 passes for 221 yards and 3 touchdowns in the first half before exiting the game.

Officials called defensive tackle Travis Sailo for a roughing the passer penalty after he took down Bryant by his lower left leg. Bryant left the game after the play and did not return.

Backup Taylor Powell completed 6 of 8 passes for 57 yards.

Missouri wide receivers Kam Scott and Jonathan Nance led the Tigers with a combined seven receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively for Troy, Dell Pettus again led the team in tackles with nine on the day, which all were solo tackles.

Linebacker Carlton Martial trailed closely behind with seven tackles as well as 1.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.

Troy will have next Saturday off before playing rival South Alabama on Oct. 16.