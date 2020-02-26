Administration dedicates fitness center

by

Brady Talbert

Staff Writer

A ribbon cutting on Tuesday signified the official debut of Troy University’s Trojan Fitness Center .

Chancellor Jack Hawkins, Jr. said he believes the new 78,000 square-foot facility competes with fitness centers at other universities.

“What a great excitement,” Hawkins said. “We are so grateful that this has culminated.”

“I think it will be one of the great fitness centers, certainly in Alabama. It’s a credit to the campus and gave us the opportunity to put a new face on the campus.”

During the ceremony, Hawkins related the new recreation facility back to the motto for which the university stands.

“We educate the mind to think, the heart to feel and the body to act,” he said. “We want our students to be active –we want them to be healthy, and I think that’s the addition that is brought by this fitness center.”

Over six years ago, the Trojan Fitness Center was supported by the student body as a Student Government Association initiative.

“It brings a huge smile to my face and everyone who’s worked on this project within SGA through the past years,” SGA president Morgan Long said.

Trojan Fitness Center Director Shane Tatum said the ribbon cutting ceremony wraps up the project that was years in the making.

“This is kind of the end point,” Tatum said. “I’m very excited about it—to dedicate it, to get it fully done and let the kids come and enjoy it.”