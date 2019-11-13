After UAB thriller, basketball falls to Mocs

by

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics)

A host of Trojan defenders swarms a Chattanooga player in Tuesday’s 74-68 home loss.

Dylan Hurst

Staff Writer

The Trojans lost their season-opener in heartbreaking fashion as they fell 76-75 against UAB last Thursday night in Trojan Arena. This game saw the second-largest crowd in school history, with 5,010 people in attendance. It was also the debut of new men’s team head coach Scott Cross.

Sophomore KJ Simon led the Trojans with 21 points and three 3-pointers made, which were both career highs for him.

Juniors Ty Gordon and Darian Adams both scored 18 points, which is also a new career-high for both players.

With five minutes remaining in the first half, UAB went on a 13-0 run to gain a nine-point advantage (24-15.) The Trojans then went on their own 15-2 streak, giving them a four-point lead heading into halftime.

At the first media break of the second half, Simon scored a three-point shot to give the Trojans a five-point lead (45-40. However, UAB would go on another run of 21-4 to gain a 12-point lead (61-49) with about nine minutes remaining.

The Trojans then answered with a 19-3 run of their own thanks to four three-point shots made from Adams, Gordon, and junior Nick Stampley to take a four-point lead (68-64) with just over four minutes remaining.

With only two minutes remaining, Troy had gathered a seven-point lead, but UAB went on a 7-0 run to tie the game (73-73) with only 44 seconds left.

Simon then scored a powerful dunk to give the Trojans a two-point lead (75-73), but UAB’s Gueye hit the game-winning three-pointer with just over five seconds left to give UAB a 76-75 victory.

On Tuesday, the Trojans hit the road for the first time and faced Chattanooga but fell 74-68.

Sophomore Zay Williams scored a new career-best of 18 points alongside eight rebounds, while teammate Darian Adams scored 14-points with six rebounds.

Senior Charles Norman scored 11-points with three rebounds, and Ty Gordon scored eight points alongside five rebounds.

The Trojans grabbed an early lead (23-9) with 11:30 remaining in the first half. These points came in part to five three-point shots made. Chattanooga was able to close the gap to within 12 points (39-27) entering halftime.

During the second half, Chattanooga outscored Troy 47-29 with many three-point shots. After shooting 8-of-16 (50%) from the line in the first half, the Trojans managed to only shoot 2-of-10 (20%) from the line in the second half.

The Trojans will return to action this Saturday at 7 p.m. in Bloomington, Indiana, when they take on the Indiana Hoosiers in Alumni Hall.