Aiyana Terry on owning her own business, Queen Hair Collection

by

Tierra McCall

Staff Writer

Troy University is home to many successful and creative student businesses.

One unique business is owned by Aiyana Terry, a criminal justice major in the Army from Orlando, Florida.

Queen Hair Collection, also called “QHC the Label,” was started in 2018 and retails various products, including virgin hair extensions, mink lash extensions, lace frontals and closures, lace front wigs and braided headbands.

“I’ve always been into hair,” Terry said. “I’ve always wanted to be in the hair business.

I can spot good hair from a mile away.”

Tyesha Corbett, an Army sergeant and owner of the highly successful Leo’s Hair Boutique in Augusta, Georgia, is Terry’s mentor and inspiration behind her business.

Because she is successful in the hair business, Corbett was able to help Terry find great hair vendors, put more products into her business and help her launch her website. “She’s a great mentor,” Terry said.

“She encouraged me to aim high and to never sell my products for less than they’re worth to make others comfortable.“She always told me, ‘People will pay for what they want.’”

QHC offers Brazilian and Peruvian extensions, with lengths that range from 10 to 28 inches for bundles and 10 to 22 inches for lace closures and frontals.

The hair patterns available are silky straight, deep wave, body wave and water wave. According to Terry, with the proper care and upkeep, the hair can last up to four years.

Just as the company website’s tagline says, “Quality only a queen can handle,” QHC offers high-quality hair extensions, accessories and more.

To purchase from Queen Hair Collection, visit queenhc.bigcartel.com.