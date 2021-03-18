Alabama expands vaccine qualifiers

Brady Talbert

Staff Writer

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to another subset of Alabama residents beginning Monday, as the governor and health department plan to expand eligibility to those 55 and older, people with medical conditions and those now considered “critical workers.”

Those eligible for the shot will include people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and individuals 16 to 64 with “high-risk medical conditions,” including: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, solid organ transplant, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, diabetes, smoking and more.

“We have been concerned that many people at high risk and others engaged in close contact work have not been eligible to receive the vaccine yet, but with the additional vaccine supply we are better able to meet the needs of Alabama residents,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a news release.

The state is also expanding who is considered “critical workers,” including those working in transportation, waste and water, food service, shelter and housing, finance, Information technology and communication, energy, legal, media and public safety.

As of March 4, Troy University is a public vaccination site for anyone who meets the state’s guidelines.

“We are pleased to provide this service to the Wiregrass area of the state through our close collaboration with the Alabama Department of Public Health,” Dr. Lance Tatum from Troy University’s COVID-19 task force said the first week of March. “Together with ADPH, we can greatly expand the rate at which our citizens can receive the vaccination.”

Tatum urged all faculty and staff to receive a vaccine, but it is not mandated by the university.