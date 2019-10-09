Barker named questionable for South game

by

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics)

Senior quarterback Kaleb Barker waits in the pocket to attempt a pass against Missouri.

Scott Shelton

Staff Writer

Senior quarterback Kaleb Barker suffered an injury against Missouri, and it is questionable whether he will play against South Alabama on Wednesday night, according to Head Coach Chip Lindsey.

“We hope he’ll be available, but we don’t know yet,” Lindsey said. “It’s too early to tell.”

Lindsey did not disclose when the injury occurred, but Barker was pulled from the game late in the second quarter on Saturday.

“I’d rather not comment on what type of injury unless it’s season-ending,” he said. “He’s banged up.

“We got to make sure that he’s ready to go and available. I’d say right now he’s probably questionable.”

If Barker cannot play, redshirt freshman Gunnar Watson will start in his place. Watson said he’s ready if his number is called.

“I’ve been preparing like that since last year,” Watson said. “Anybody can get hurt, anytime, but I’ve got to be prepared and be ready to get the job done.”

At Tuesday’s press conference, redshirt junior offensive lineman Dylan Bradshaw talked about the possibility of a quarterback change.

“Gunnar’s fine,” Bradshaw said. “In the preseason, if you’d asked me who took the biggest jump from last year to his year, I’d definitely say Gunnar Watson.

“If he’s back there, he’s going to let it rip. We have chemistry with him. We’re going to protect him just like we would Kaleb.”