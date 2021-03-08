Baseball starts season on top of the Sun Belt

( Photo / Troy Athletics )

Logan Cerny digs in during Friday night’s game gainst Youngstown State at Riddle Pace Field. Cerny had a great weekend and was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week.

Tanner Colvin

Sports Writer

Trojan baseball started this week against Youngstown State, playing a four-game series.

Troy won three out the four games, making them number one seed in the Sun Belt conference. Troy improved to 17-4 on opening weekends and 5-1 in season openers under Head Coach Mark Smartt.

Game 1 was Friday night and Troy secured a 10-4 victory over the Penguins. The winning pitcher was Orlando Ortiz who had 11 strikeouts and two runs earned through six innings. The closing pitcher was senior Lance Johnson who struck out two of the four batters to end the game.

On the hitting side, Kyle Mock had a big game having five at bats with four hits and one RBI. Clay Sterns also helped going two for two at the plate, with one home run and a triple for 3 RBIs.

Saturday was a double header where the Trojans took both wins over the Penguins in an 8-2 victory and a 13-6 victory. The winning pitcher for Game 2 was Garrett Gainous who pitched for five innings with five strike outs and only allowed one run. Drew Federic helped on hitting with five at bats, four hits, and three RBIs. Game 3 had some big hitters, such as Logan Cerny who had five at bats, five hits, and seven RBIs. Cerny tied a school record for total bases (16). The Trojans had a total of 25 hits with seven home runs and four doubles on the day.

Game 4 was the only game the Trojans lost. Youngstown had a big first inning lead, driving in three runs. Troy couldn’t catch up, only having one run in the fifth and a run in the seventh. Youngstown won, 4-2, taking the victory and giving Troy its first loss on the season.

Troy played host to UAB on Tuesday (check Tropnews.com for that score) and square off against Jacksonville State on Saturday and Sunday to Riddle Pace field at 1 p.m..