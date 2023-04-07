Being anti-body mods is pretty privilege

by PJ Heath

Body modifications such as tattoos, piercings, and multi-colored have been scrutinized by society for decades. These forms of self-expression do not meet the societal beauty standards we see in day-to-day life, and this has cost people their employment, credibility, relationships and image as a person.

Often, when someone expresses their interest in a new tattoo or piercing to an individual older than them, they are immediately discouraged and told it is “unprofessional” or to “make sure it is hidden.”

What is generally forgotten by most is that body modifications, especially tattoos and piercings, have been around for centuries. In many cultures, even in America, tattoos and piercings were an important part of heritage, a rite of passage that expresses the values and traditions of a person’s culture. Self-modification can be for cultural purposes, but it can just as well be for meaningful, personal reasons.

Older generations typically associate body modifications with loose morals and consider them “unprofessional and distracting” because they do not fit the corporate culture’s stereotypical image of an ideal employee.

Corporate culture generally revolves around professionalism and how older generations view that word. Some companies believe these forms of self-expression are improper and can cause disruptions between workers and consumers; but in recent times, millennials and generation Z have been challenging this belief.

The younger generations have changed the way organizations view body modifications as it relates to employment. Studies have shown that companies are gradually becoming more accepting of these changes.

Research from the PsyPost, a psychology and neuroscience news website, indicates that tattoos and piercings can make someone feel comfortable in their skin and ease emotional pain. In addition to upholding cultural traditions, these modifications give some a sense of control, encourage self-expression and promote self- love.

Having an attractive outer appearance that meets the “beauty criteria” is indeed a privilege, and humanity has generally refused to acknowledge or admit it.. Furthermore, by knowing that this privilege is for people who meet the societal beauty standards, society must acknowledge the fact that this system of privilege is supposed to be deconstructed.

Everyone deserves to be given equal treatment, opportunity, love and favor because everyone is beautiful and perfect in their own unique way. No one needs to change themselves for an ever-changing society, and everyone can find their true beauty within themselves. Life is too short to worry about the opinions of others.It is important for people to remember to unapologetically be themselves.

