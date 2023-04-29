Best beats for studying

by Kris Harrell

Students are looking for ways to keep focused during their late-minute study sessions, and from “Lofi beats to study and relax to” to “NOT LOFI METAL BEATS TO STRESS/CRAM TO,” they are looking for the perfect medium.

Maryville University states in the article “Music to Help You Study: Best Playlists for Focus and Memory” that using music to study has multiple benefits. Motivation to study, improving your focus and memorization, and even boosting your mood are just some benefits.

“I write essays to video game music,” Lexi Ellison, a senior English major from Mobile, Alabama said. “I do it because video game music is created to help you focus and when I listen to it, I can tackle the papers much faster.”

However, with so many genres within the music industry, students may find it difficult to narrow down their search to aid in their studying needs.

In a study conducted by the Stanford University School of Medicine and other Stanford University departments in 2007, it was found that classical music aids the brain in processing new information.

A majority of students can benefit from the effects of classical music, due to the music aiding in the process of understanding new material.

Another student, Nicholas Moffett, a freshman computer science major from Mobile, Alabama, also uses video game music to help them study.

“I’m not sure if its the association of the song with a more active brain state, or if its just the consistent vibe of puzzle music, [which is] slightly faster than walking tempo, easy to keep up with and a smooth loop,” Moffett said. “For instance, the particular example i can think that fits the bill here is ‘Ruins’ from the Undertale soundtrack”

However, for those that find the music too stimulating, ambient sounds such as a forest floor or ocean waves can provide the same relaxation and focus.

Most popular, lo-fi music has risen in popularity due to the youtube live and many other playlists under the same name, “lofi beats to study/relax to.”

Brad Irwin, a freshman marine biology major from Daleville, Alabama uses a mix of different genres.

“I like to study with a mix of upbeat chill music and classical, normally going for something without words. Music without lyrics helps me focus on the actual studying I’m doing and doesn’t pull away from it to much.” Irwin said.

“Especially when you get some kind of upbeat music, it helps me get going though the work and sticking my nose to the grindstone.”

Overall, it is up to the individual student to find what music style would work for their studying (or cramming) that needs to get done.