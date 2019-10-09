Campus organization advocates for life

by

Rakshak Adhikari

Staff Writer

Troy Students who want to be a part of the pro-life movement can now join Students for Life. Parker Drennen, a sophomore history major from Enterprise and the president of the organization, said that Students for Life Troy chapter is a branch of a national organization by the same name that provides help to pregnant and parenting students along with advocating against abortion.

According to Drennen, Students for Life is an organization with members from diverse religious backgrounds.

According to their website, Students for Life seeks to abolish abortion and their mission statement is, “We exist to transform culture by helping young people make abortion unthinkable and obsolete on their campus, in their community, and in our nation.”

“I chose to join Students for Life last semester because of my beliefs,” said Kelsey Cuny, a senior global business major from Daphne and the public relations chair of the organization. “I believe every child, unborn and born, deserves a chance to be a part of this world, and I want to make a difference with expecting mothers by helping them in any way possible so they don’t make decisions they may regret in the future.”

According to her, the organization hopes to educate students on issues and legislations passed regarding abortion and wants to empower the student body to make a difference on campus, in the surrounding community and throughout the state and the nation.

David Kirby, a lecturer in the Hall School of Journalism and the faculty adviser to Students for Life, said that his membership in the organization stems from his deeply held religious view that all life, both born and unborn, is sacred.

According to him, apart from providing help to women in difficult situations, the organization provides mental health support to women who have had an abortion or miscarriage and require help. The organization is not just against abortion but for supporting all forms of life, he added.

Anyone who strongly believes that they would like to help women and small children who are in difficult situations is welcome to join Students for Life, Kirby said.

Students for Life organize two meetings every month on campus the time and date of which are announced on their Facebook page.