Cast of Supernatural comes together to educate and entertain with “Watch Party for Democracy”

by

Andrea Hammack

Trojan Living Editor

With the election being only a few weeks away, and the world still somewhat being at a standstill due to COVID-19, there are many celebrities using their platform to educate and entertain.

One of those being Misha Collins, known widely for his role as the angel Castiel on the CW series “Supernatural.”

On Thursday, Oct. 9, the actor put together a “Watch Party for Democracy” for the opening episode of Supernatural, season 15 — the show’s final season.

The show is the longest-running program on the CW, so it’s only fair to have a celebration with not only the cast members of the show, but fans and even a few political figures as well.

The watch party, which took place on Zoom, included Collins in conversation with costars Jared Padalecki and Jenson Ackles, “Supernatural” creator Erik Kripke, executive producer Robert Singer and 35 other guest stars.

More than 10,000 fans were in attendance over Zoom, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Joined at the beginning of the stream were political figures such as Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, Sen. Cory Booker and Pam Keith, who is running for a representative seat. Jones, along with the other candidates, used this platform to encourage watchers to get out and vote.

Though Jones was unable to be present via video due to campaigning, he did call in to speak to those watching.

“(The turnout we’ve had while campaigning) has really been an inspiration because we’re moving the state forward,” Jones said. “It’s ‘One Alabama’ because we represent everybody in the state, not just the privileged few.

“So, we’re excited about it.”

Collins praised Jones for bringing back the Democratic party that “reigned supreme” in the South for decades.

“People forget the leadership that Democrats in the South had for so long,” Jones said. “They did so much for the state.

“We’ve had a lot of great legacy around here and we’re getting that message out to folks from one end of the state to the other.”

Jones said the most gratifying thing was seeing the reception and how people now see that it’s “OK to vote for a Democrat again, and vote for someone who has our values.”

Jones also stressed that though they are always needing extra help, his main concern is getting people out to the polls to vote on Nov. 3.

“We’re doing everything we can to get folks voting early in Alabama,” Jones said. “There are big lines now to vote early.

“It’s just awesome.”

Collins mentioned how he and Ackles had rallied behind Jones in the past and was excited to spread info on how to support him and the other candidates again this year.

“We were just so grateful that we could have any impact on your campaign,” Collins said about Jones. “And we’re gonna be rallying our troops again this time around, doing what we can to lend a hand to you.”

Jones ended his part by telling viewers how important this election is and how appreciative he was to have been involved in this event.

“Look, this is an important election for America, that’s the bottom line,” Jones said. “We’ve got some opportunities to get this country moving in the direction that I think everybody wants — to pull out of this pandemic, to keep everybody safe and healthy.

“But it is gonna take everybody to get out there and vote — your friends, family, neighbors, anybody that you come across, no matter what state you’re in because this is the most important election of our lifetime.”

After the cast watched the opening episode, the hour and a half-long event ended with Collins emphasizing the importance of not only voting yourself but getting those around you to vote, as well.

“Everyone assumes their friends are voting — but (they’re) likely not voting,” Collins said. “So, call your friends and ask them to promise you they’re going to vote.

“This is another weird thing about psychology, if you make a pledge, you’re way more likely to do it. Promise that you’re gonna make a voting plan and check your registration status.

That will get everyone to vote, and that will create a better society.”

You can check your voter registration status at vote.org.

The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot in Alabama is Oct. 29, with the election being on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

You can also catch the rest of the final season of Supernatural on Thursdays at 7 p.m. on the CW.