Celebrating all cultures with International Education Week

(PHOTO/University Relations) The Student Government Association (SGA) and the International Student Cultural Organization (ISCO) invited Troy students to create a world map on the quad during a drone photo as part of the International Education Week (IEW).

Sarah Mountain

Staff Writer

Troy University is celebrating its international students and their cultures with International Education Week (IEW) from Nov. 18-22, with a series of events hosted by the International Student Cultural Organization (ISCO).

The week is a joint initiative by the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education to “celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide,” according to the Department of Education’s website.

They also state that their goal is to prepare American students for a more global environment and attract students from all over to study, learn and exchange their experiences.

According to the Troy’s international affairs office, the presence of international students on campus means a greater diversity of options, perspectives and knowledge to add to Troy’s campus.

As the economy becomes more global in scope, interaction with students from all different countries becomes an important part of higher education.

“It’s the most important time of the year for international students,” said Matthew Knopps, a senior marketing major from Pell City, Alabama, and ISCO president. “It’s a good moment to recognize those that really make Troy a diverse and beautiful university.

“A lot of the IEW events are made to bridge the gap between domestic and international students. Brining these communities together is really what we want.”

While ISCO coordinates the events for IEW, they are all overseen and promoted by the Troy University International Office. “We want to bring international awareness to our college campus,” said Marie Frigge, the assistant dean of International Student Services. “I hope students get a taste of what it is to be from a different country, and what cultures we have represented on campus.

“Hopefully, it can open their minds to considering going and studying abroad and be able to experience some of these cultures in person.”

“I’m really thankful to Troy University for organizing international week,” said Dianna Albysbayeva, a freshman business major from Kazakhstan. “As the only student from Kazakhstan, I’m really happy to get the opportunity to share my culture.

“I love when students come up and know Kazakhstan because I thought no one knew about my country. But it’s really cool to get to meet and talk to them.”

International Education Week will wrap up on Thursday, Nov. 21, with the ISCO festival located in the Trojan Center ballrooms. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. and tickets are $10 for students. Last minute tickets will be sold upon availability, contact mknopps@troy.edu for more information.