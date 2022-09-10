Chi Omega raises funds to help critically-ill kids

by Lily Smith

Troy University’s Chi Omega Lota Kappa chapter held a variety of events to raise money for Alabama’s Make-A-Wish foundation during its philanthropy focused ‘Wish Week.’

Chi Omega’s philanthropy Chair Melody Taylor, a senior global marketing major from Montgomery, Alabama, set a fundraising goal of$20,000, enough to grant two wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a non-profit charity that fulfills life-long dreams for children with critical illnesses.

“After this week, we are definitely on the right path to achieving this goal in the next few months,” said Taylor. “We are pretty close to it, just by glancing at the totals so far.”

The main event held by the sorority was “Serving Up Wishes,” which allowed organizations to compete in a volleyball tournament. Chi Omega sisters refereed the game, which had a large turnout.

Thursday night was filled with raffles, spirit night, and “Ice Ice Baby,” in which a dunk tank was set up and those who wanted to participate could buy turns to try and dunk or dump ice water on a sister outside of TC Quad.

Raffle tickets could be purchased for $3, with prizes including a basket with a 50-inch smart TV, an engraved Troy cup, and a red hat that reads ‘Drake.’ A second basket came with a Simply Southern tote, a Troy Trojans painting , a Stanley Cup, a photo shoot, a beaded purse, a $100 Glow gift card and a $25 Lennox Kate gift card, all worth a combined $325.

According to Taylor, an estimated 260 children in Alabama are waiting on a wish, and it can cost between $8,000 and $10,000 to grant a single wish. Chi Omega anticipates reaching its goal of granting two wishes by November.

Donations are still coming through even after Wish Week has ended and funds continue to be added to the total. Chi Omega has raised about $52,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation in just the past year.

The winners of the raffle will be announced via social media soon. Students can learn more information or stay up-to-date on fundraisers and events by visiting the Chi Omega Instagram page, @ chiomegatroy.