Chinese Culture Club’s events for Fall 2020

by

Kenton Arrington

Staff Writer

The diversity of culture among students is a large part of what makes Troy University unique, and one organization dedicated to sharing their culture is the Chinese Culture Club (CCC).

Austin Wayne Deal, an administrative support specialist for the Confucius Institute and a representative for the CCC, gave some insight on upcoming events planned for the semester.

“We offer non-credit Mandarin Chinese courses for adults and children,” Deal said. “(The classes are offered) both online and in-person.”

The Mandarin courses will be offered in 10 90-minute classes at $50, payable via check to the Troy University Foundation or in cash to Deal at the Confucius Institute.

Class sessions are flexible and can be slotted into anyone’s schedule comfortably. It is highly suggested that these classes be taken online.

However, there are also a few free ways to enjoy the CCC’s presentation of Chinese culture, such as their weekly activities, with the biggest of such being Tai Chi (a form of Chinese martial art primarily focused on flowing movements) offered online.

“The weekly activities are focused on Chinese language and culture, including things like calligraphy, Mahjong, paper cutting and the traditional Chinese Tea ceremony,” Deal explained. Deal encouraged all Trojans to participate in the club’s all-inclusive activities now and in the future.

“Social and political tensions are often fleeting,” Deal said. “But the relationships built from understanding one another builds the foundation on which future generations will enjoy peace.”

The CCC held a tea ceremony on Sept. 1, but there are plenty of activities still available to join.

The next event, the making of roses, will be held on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. online via Cisco – the link to join can be found at troyu.webex.com.