Chip Lindsey ousted as Troy’s head football coach

Troy University has fired Chip Lindsey as its head football coach with just one game left in his third season.

Director of Athletics Brent Jones announced defensive coordinator Brandon Hall will serve as the interim head coach to finish out the season.

“I appreciate Coach Lindsey’s hard work over these last three years,” Jones said. “However, after significant review, a change in leadership is needed.

“I met with Coach Lindsey this afternoon and informed him that we would be making a change effective immediately. Our expectation for our football program is to compete for championships, and that resolve has not waivered.”

Lindsey expressed his gratitude towards the players upon his departure.

“I am proud to have been your coach, and I am grateful for the relationships we forged that will last a lifetime,” Lindsey said.

A “full national search” is underway to replace Lindsey.