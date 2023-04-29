Chorale performs at local church

by Belle Johnson

The Troy University Concert Chorale let its voice be heard as singers performed at the St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church. The concert was centered around a piece called “Romancero Gitano,” a song originally written as a poem and later put to music for guitar.

“One of our guitar faculty, Dr. Robert Gibson, approached me and said, ‘Hey, I have this really cool work that I’ve been dying to play. Would you consider doing a choir?’” said Dr. Scott Sexton, a lecturer of Choral Music. “And I said, ‘Absolutely!’ The result was a beautiful collaboration. We just really had a great time.”

Along with the collaboration with Gibson, Sexton also said he has a personal connection with the piece because of his Spanish heritage.

“My grandfather is from Puerto Rico and his grandparents were from Spain,” Sexton said. “Also, when I was an undergrad student at Troy University long ago, I minored in Spanish. So, there’s lots of Spanish cultural connections and I was happy to do a concert based on these connections.”

“Romancero Gitano” was the centerpiece of the concert was based on flam music. The other songs performed were also based on this style.

“We had a Mexican Renaissance piece,” Sexton said. “We also had a Spanish piece set to Matthew 18:19-20, then we ended it with a really exciting Mexican folk song. The arrangement of that had lots of hand-clapping and lots of fun rhythms.”

Sexton said he is very proud of the work the students have put in to perform the pieces.

“The students just did an amazing job. Not only did they sing the music so beautifully, they really internalized it and took the meaning to heart.”

Madelyn Huston, a senior music major from Niceville, Florida, said she feels very lucky to be a part of the ensemble.

“I felt very proud,” Huston said. “This is such a wonderful ensemble and to get to call these people my peers and my friends is a privilege I get to have. I’m glad so many people got to come. I’m glad we got to sing in this church.

“I think everyone did a phenomenal today, and I’m very lucky to be here and be a part of it all.”

“The concert was magical for everyone involved,” said Kensley Fuller, a junior choral music education major from Chelsea, Alabama. “Many of the singers and audience members were moved to tears over how beautiful and meaningful the music was. That concert will always hold a special place in my heart.”