Classes cancelled due to severe weather threat

All classes at Troy University’s Alabama campuses will be closed starting at 5 p.m on Wednesday, March 17 due to the threat of severe weather.

Beginning at 6 p.m., students will be able to shelter at the Trojan Center on Troy’s campus. Students who live in residence halls are encouraged to shelter there.

Faculty and students will not be penalized for absences due to severe weather conditions.

University officials are continuing to monitor the situation and additional updates will be provided as it develops.

​ To stay up-to-date on the weather conditions, you can subscribe to the SOS system to receive safety updates at sos.troy.edu.