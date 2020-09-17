Club focuses on healthy living

by

( Graphic / Zenith Shrestha )

Tomiwa Akintode

Staff Writer

Troy University’s Nutrition Club will be holding a food drive for the Children’s Rehabilitation Services and its employees in October.

The Children’s Rehabilitation Service (CRS) is a statewide organization that helps children with special needs though rehabilitation, medical and educational support services.

The group employs dietitians, occupational therapists, audiologists, speech-language pathologists, physical therapists, social workers, nurses and physicians to provide exceptional care to the children.

The supplies will be sponsored by the Nutrition Club and those donations will help everyone who works in the clinic.

“The CRS is an organization that addresses issues with children who have childhood and feeding needs,” said Natalie Barrows, a junior exercise science major from Alabaster, Alabama, and president of the club.

“They have 17 or 19 locations all over the state and they supplied us with a wish list of things that they need and we help supply them with those things that make what they do easier.”

Barrows said that the food drive is an opportunity for students to make an impact by getting involved in school and also learning more about nutrition.

“Our whole passion is giving students a kind of outlet to learn more about nutrition, but to also get more involved in these programs that a lot of college students don’t know about,” she said.

“Usually, we partner with the Cancer Research Center, and we are able to kind of help them with supplies or we do a food drive for the School Kitchen,” she continued.

Other departments and student organizations have been involved in providing materials to be donated to the clinic.

“Right now, the Art Department has agreed to make place mats,” said Catherine Daniel, a junior exercise science major from Holtville, Alabama, and the club’s vice president. “And even off-campus, the sowing ministry at Southside Baptist Church has agreed to make bibs which would be donated.

“It is literally like the whole community coming together. And we really hope a lot of people will be willing to help because it really is an important ministry and service to help these children out.”

Some other items, which can be donated, include blankets, high tables, booster seats and baby food items.

These donations will be distributed to the Rehabilitation Clinic in Montgomery, as well as the other locations across the state.

Anyone interested in participating can send donations to Troy’s Kinesiology Department in Wright Hall, Room 209 before from now until Oct. 2 at 5 p.m.