Convenience store open on campus

by Emily Mosier

A new convenience store has opened up on campus. The store, located next to the dining hall, advertises low prices, late hours, and student ease.

The store began serving customers Aug. 17, operating under the name “Trojan Marketplace.” The location, which previously housed a sandwich deli shop called “Boar’s Head” about two years ago, had been vacant since the beginning of COVID-19, when it opened for a trial run under the name “Jazzman’s’” at the end of last semester.

“The school has decided to go with a name that students could identify with and form a connection with,” said Victoria Cirilli, a field marketing specialist for Trojan Dining Services.

According to Cirilli, Trojan Marketplace is a great place for late night snacking and studying, as there are tables and chairs inside.

“It also offers great food options to keep in your dorm without too much storage or cooking trouble,” Cirilli said.

“It is very convenient for people who live next to SAGA,” said Ada Zeigler, a sophomore political science major from Montgomery, Alabama. “I can’t wait to use my flex points and try out the coffee and cinnamon rolls.”

Items that can be bought at Trojan Marketplace include coffee, energy drinks, pastries, chips, pickles, soft drinks and much more.

“The most popular item is definitely the smoothies,” said Jamirian McCall, a team member at Trojan Marketplace and a sophomore communications major from Mobile, Alabama. “The most unique item is all the pastries that get made fresh for us by the dining hall.”

McCall said her favorite part of working there has been getting to interact with customers. She said students are happy when they see the store’s prices.

“The prices are honestly really nice and low, and the selection is varied, giving plenty of options,” McCall said.

Trojan Marketplace is open from 4:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Students can purchase items with cash, debit cards or flex points that come with their meal plan.

The date and location of the official grand opening ceremony will be announced soon. Students can stay up-to-date by visiting the troy university dining Instagram, @troyudining.