COVID-19 UPDATE: Mask mandate relaxes

Troy University administration announced that the mask mandate put in place in August will be relaxed.

“Effective Monday, Oct. 18, masks/face coverings will be optional inside campus buildings and facilities,” The Coronavirus Task Force announced. “However, faculty members may, at their discretion, require masks/face coverings inside instructional spaces (i.e. classrooms, labs, etc.) to include faculty offices.”

“Students must follow the mask guidelines established by their professors for classes, labs and office visits.”

Areas that masks will still be required include University Transit vehicles.

The task force will continue to monitor cases as the ongoing situation continues.