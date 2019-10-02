Crime report 2018: Drug, alcohol arrests up, other crime levels down

by

Emma Daniel

News Editor

The Troy University Annual Safety Report for 2018 showed a decrease in crime rates over the last three years, but a stark increase in drug and alcohol policy enforcement, according to Dean of Student Services Herbert Reeves.

The 2018 report showed 42 arrests for drug abuse violations, 19 arrests for alcohol violations and three arrests for possession of weapons on campus, a stark increase compared to 2016 and 2017 numbers.

The amount of drug and alcohol arrests are about three times higher than the previous two years.

“It was due to increased enforcement,” Reeves said. “There were a number of arrests made in Janice Hawkins Park for people smoking.”

While arrests for drugs and alcohol have gone up, other crimes have gone down in general.

There were no reported cases of sex offenses for 2018.

There were five cases of burglary and three instances of motor vehicle theft in 2018.

Reeves said burglary numbers went down because the Federal Clery Commission changed requirements for reporting.

“It doesn’t include breaking and entering of a vehicle anymore,” Reeves said.

“Now that is a non-reportable crime.”

There was also only one reported robbery and one reported case of aggravated assault.

Seven cases of domestic violence were reported, along with one case of stalking, each one more than the previous year.

“There’s better enforcement, but we’re also adding more cameras,” Reeves said. “I think students are more safety-conscious and safety-aware on every campus.”

The crime statistics from the University Police Department were collected and reported to the FBI to be put in its database in accordance with the Federal Clery Act. The report was sent out to all Troy emails and is available on the university website.

Troy University Police Chief John McCall credits lower crime to the number of officers on campus — he says the amount of officers should keep going up.

“There’s nothing you can do to replace old fashioned officers on the street,” he said. “We’ve always had good crime numbers, and we hope we can keep that up.”

Samantha Finch, a junior psychology major from Panama City Beach, Florida, said that while she felt safe during the day, nighttime on campus is a different story.

“There’s just not enough emergency stops around campus,” she said. “I don’t knows if it’s for aesthetics or what, but there should be more.”

“I feel like knowing crime is down does make me feel safer on campus,” said Amy Lowe, a senior communications major from Woodstock, Alabama. “It also helps that the university has taken extra measures to ensure the campus is properly lit and patrolled.”

The Troy University Police Department can be reached at 334-670-3215 and is in Hamil Hall. For emergencies, call 911.