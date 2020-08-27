Cross Country ready to run

by

Tanner Colvin

Contributor

Troy’s cross country team is gearing up for the start of the 2020 season despite some unexpected challenges being brought on by COVID-19.

Cross country has been affected by the pandemic, just as all other fall sports, putting a delay on the season.

“With the upcoming season being full of so much uncertainty, it has made the physical and mental approach quite challenging,” Head Coach Elliot Blount said. “I applaud the women and men on this team for the resilience they have shown.”

“This dedication to task feeds on itself and will excite any coach. Through all the change in circumstance and the unknown, we will remain very committed to our goal of becoming the best team we possibly can.”

The women’s cross country team finished last season at the NCAA South Regional in 27th place, while the men’s team finished their season at the Sun Belt Championship taking home eighth place.

The women’s side finished in second place twice last season, once at the JSU Struts Season Opener and the other at the Azalea City Classic. The men’s team also finished second at the Azalea City Classic – their best finish of the season.

Micheala Ashley was the only senior on the women’s team last year with her best finish being eighth at the Azalea City Classic.

The women’s team has big returns in Cadi Rowe, Caroline Sall, Tanner Guest and Macki Walsh.

The men’s team suffered a tough lost as Bradley Dixon graduated. Dixon had a great senior season finishing fifth in both the Azalea City Classic and the JSU Foothills XC Invitational. Dixon led the men’s team in every outing he participated in.

However, the men’s team also sees great returns with Silas Franklin, Blake Vaughn and Bennett Brake.

The cross country schedule has not yet been announced. The Sun Belt Conference reported it will delay the first permissible date of competition for the 2020-21 Academic year to Sep 3.