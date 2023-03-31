Disc golf coming to Troy Parks and Rec

by Caleb Thomas

Before Daniel Samac started playing disc golf competitively, he would play “object golf” – throwing discs at trees or benches – around the Troy University campus after it cleared out at night.

The 2017 Troy graduate, who is now the captain of a disc golf team in Crestview, Florida, said at first, it was difficult to play the rapidly growing sport in Troy.

“A reason why I was a casual player for so long is because I could only really play disc golf in the summers,” said Samac, who started playing tournaments in 2020. “With the lack of courses in the area, it would be almost impossible for a serious player to keep up.”

However, Troy Parks and Recreation now has plans to add a 27-basket disc golf course and other amenities such as pickleball courts, pending funding approval. Disc golf players in Troy would no longer have to drive to Enterprise or Montgomery to be able to play on a real course.

“The university is a huge part of our community, and the students living in Troy are looking for recreation opportunities,” said Dan Smith, the director of Troy Parks and Recreation. “We realize the demand and the need [for the proposed additions] and we want to continue to enhance the quality of life.”

A 27-basket course would be one of the largest in the state, providing plenty of room for casual and competitive players alike. Disc golf is an affordable sport, making it a solid option for college students.

“There’s no fee to play like at a golf course, and the only equipment you need is your discs and a good pair of tennis shoes,” said Smith.

Because of the wide variety of people who can play disc golf, it has been one of the fastest growing sports in the world. In 2020 and 2021, there were over 7,500 U.S. courses opened, according to the Professional Disk Golf Association.

“Coming out of a pandemic, disc golf allowed you to be outside in smaller groups while still being active,” said Samac. “The growth has been essentially exponential.

While the disc golf course is just a concept for now, the hope is to get an update soon.

“Our goal is to have the project approved to move forward in the next six months,” Smith said. “We just ask everyone to be patient and supportive.”