DKE suspended, under investigation for possible hazing

by

Emma Daniel

News Editor

Troy University’s Delta Kappa Epsilon (DKE) has been suspended on “rules violations… and possible hazing,” effective Monday, Sept. 23, according to a university statement.

DKE is currently under investigation by the Dean of Student Services and the Office of Fraternity Affairs.

“We are extremely disappointed to receive a second report of rules violations by a Greek organization this semester,” the statement said. “Troy University is committed to maintaining high standards of conduct and safety among campus organizations, and groups found in violations of rules will face appropriate punishment.”

The Tropolitan will continue to update this story.