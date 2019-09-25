Energy drinks can do harm

by

Oluwaseun Omotayo

Contributor

According to Mintel data, sales of energy drinks in the United States grew by 29.8% from 2013 to 2018. Therefore, it does not come as a shock when I see at least one person with one type of energy drink or another every day.

College students consume these drinks to get through the long day. However, an endless cycle is then created due to caffeine crashes that follow. Slowly and steadily, they build a tolerance which might lead to addiction later.

I understand the stress associated with college life since I am a student, so I am not against energy drinks. I simply do not support the high intake of these drinks because the negative effects are extremely unpleasant.

One of the major ingredients included in energy drinks is caffeine, and one of the additives used is Guarana, an additional source of caffeine. An energy drink addiction can be likened to a case where the medicine is the poison. Students take these drinks to help them stay awake, but then experience extreme tiredness after it wears off. So, they consume more until there is caffeine build-up.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, negative side effects of excessive caffeine are anxiety, increased heart rate, and even insomnia.

A principal ingredient would be the sugar. Although certain energy beverages claim to help with weight loss, research done by the National Center for Biotechnology Information provides contradicting data. The research results show that “long-term exposure” to excess amounts of simple sugars which can be found in energy blends “can be associated with the development of obesity and insulin resistance.”

Students should try “high-intensity exercises” for “healthy boosts” while studying said, Dr. John Higgins, chief of cardiology at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital during an interview for the Chicago Tribune.

We must recognize the fact that there will always be projects and assignments that need to be submitted and tests and exams that one must study for. It is a part of college life. We should endeavor to learn how to complete our tasks without ending up with an addiction.