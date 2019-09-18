Fall play on the way

by

Pradyot Sharma

Editor-in-chief

The Troy University Department of Theatre and Dance will open its fall play “Eurydice” on Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Trojan Center Theater.

The play, directed by Quinton Cockrell, an associate professor of theater and dance, is a contemporary retelling of the ancient Greek myth in which a young couple, Orpheus and Eurydice, fall deeply in love and marry.

When Eurydice unexpectedly dies on their wedding day, Orpheus is driven by his immense grief to rescue his bride from the dark forces of the underworld.

Cockrell describes the play as poignant, heroic and oddly comic — saying it creatively explores memory, loss and the enduring power of love.

Tickets are available at the Trojan Center Box Office for $5 with a student ID and $10 without. The show timings are 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, and Friday, Sept. 27; and at 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29.