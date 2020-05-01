Fall registration begins May 4

by

While the summer semester remains online, the fall 2020 semester is being planned as on campus. Registration begins Monday, May 4, according to Troy University announcements.

Senior registration begins at 8 a.m., and junior registration starts at 1 p.m. on Monday.

On Tuesday, May 5, sophomore registration will open at 8 a.m., and freshman registration will begin 1 p.m.

A “classification hold” will appear on student accounts until the above times according to classification.

Business office holds must also be removed before registration.