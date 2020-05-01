Fall registration begins May 4

Pradyot Sharma
While the summer semester remains online, the fall 2020 semester is being planned as on campus. Registration begins Monday, May 4, according to Troy University announcements.

Senior registration begins at 8 a.m., and junior registration starts at 1 p.m. on Monday.

On Tuesday, May 5, sophomore registration will open at 8 a.m., and freshman registration will begin 1 p.m.

A “classification hold” will appear on student accounts until the above times according to classification.

Business office holds must also be removed before registration.

