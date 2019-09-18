Fanfare: Troy student shares his story and his love of music

by

Rojan Maharjan photo

Ricky Treloar marching with the Sound of the South. Treloar was assisted in the pregame by Hunter Miller, and in halftime by Jason Albert.

Luke Brantley

Variety Editor

Ricky Treloar’s love of music began in the 6th grade.

“I’ve always loved music, so I continued that love of being able to play all throughout middle school, high school and now into college,” he said.

Treloar, a freshman music education major from Montgomery, currently plays the trumpet in the Sound of the South Marching Band at Troy University, although his marching style is a little different from the other members of the band.

Treloar was born with spina bifida, a condition in which the spinal cord doesn’t develop properly. Treloar has required the use of a wheelchair since he was 7 years old.

Despite having what many may see as a setback, Treloar said it hasn’t been hindrance to his love of music.

“Honestly, it hasn’t really affected me at all,” he said. “Dr. Walker and the rest of the band staff are really great with being able to work with me and to not necessarily work with my disability but more work with my abilities that I do have.

“My high school and middle school band directors were always willing to work with me in marching band and concert band,” he added. “They were always willing to help me and let me do it in the way I need to do it. And that followed through, once I came to Troy, with the band program here now allowing me to be just as much involved as anybody else is and still not letting my disability get in the way of that.”

Treloar explained that Dr. Mark Walker, the band director for Sound of the South, told Treloar that he could do whatever he was comfortable with. He gave Treloar several options on what he wanted to do.

Treloar chose to march.

Treloar said that while he plays, someone pushes him from behind.

Treloar said that the iconic pregame fanfare is what brought him to Troy in the first place.

When Treloar was in 7th grade, the band at his school took a trip to Troy for a marching band competition. That was when he heard the Sound of the South perform for the first time.

“Ever since I heard that fanfare for the first time, I’ve always had a huge spark in me to be a part of the Sound of the South,” he said. “Ever since I was in 7th grade I’ve always dreamed of playing that fanfare.”

Treloar said that after college, he wants to be band director and follow in the line of being a musical educator.

He said that one of the most influential figures in his life was his high school band director at Montgomery Catholic High School, Alex Johnson.

“He’s probably the main reason why I decided to go into music education,” Treloar said. “He’s always been that person who is always there. He’s always found a way to have me involved with stuff and just show me how amazing music can be.”

Treloar said that he wants to continue the legacy of band directors who make a difference through music.

“One thing I would like is to show (students) how much music can really change a person, and how music can really help people a lot,” he said. “Music allows people to find their identity through it and to define who they are, and who they belong with and stuff.

“That’s one thing that’s always stuck with me about music is it really helps you figure out who you are as a person and what your goal in life is going to be.”

Treloar said that his experience at Troy has been positive.

“Troy has been really great to me so far,” he said. “I’m loving every minute of being in Sound of the South. It’s a really amazing band program filled with incredible staff and incredible members. It really is an amazing group to belong to.”