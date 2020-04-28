Farewell: Allison ‘Trop Mama’ Woodfin

by

Allison Woodfin

Business Manager

As the business manager for the Tropolitan, I have been blessed with a new family.

Upon joining, I was immersed in the world of journalism. With that immersion, I quickly observed this dynamic team works together to produce a paper with prompt and well-rounded content every week. The effort and collaboration I have witnessed day in and day out warms my heart. I truly must credit this team for teaching me how to work in a consistent team setting.

I also must credit this team for giving me a sense of hope and encouragement. As I move into the next chapter, I can’t help but think how being on the Tropolitan staff has molded me professionally. I do not know what exactly waits for me after college (thanks COVID-19), but I know that the friendships I have made and the wisdom bestowed upon me while with the Tropolitan will help guide me in my future endeavors.

To my “Trop Babies,” thank you for letting me be your “Trop Mom.” Please know that no matter where you are or what you are facing, you are loved, you are appreciated, and you are being thought of and prayed for. Being your “Trop Mom” doesn’t end here for me.

I (seriously) love you more than Emma loves posting in Troy Students and Troy Students By Students.

To the Student Publications Board, Dr. Taylor, and Prad, thank you for taking a chance on me. I appreciate the opportunity more than you will ever know. I place a high value on the time we have spent together, and the guidance you have offered me over the past year.

To Troy University, thank you for encouraging my peers and me to grow as students, professionals and as individuals, by establishing the Tropolitan as a part of our campus experience.

I will not forget my time here at Troy, as it was nothing short of perfection. I truly wouldn’t change a thing if I had to do it all over again. So, from this soon-to-be Troy alumna, Go Trojans!