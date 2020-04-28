Farewell: Luke Brantley

by

Luke Brantley

Variety Editor

I started with the Tropolitan the fall semester of my junior year. Ironically enough, my first story for the newspaper was about TrojanVision’s new studio.

I was terrified of starting out on that first story. I had done a few small articles as class assignments as I started getting into my major courses, but this was the first time I was writing a big article for an actual publication.

I’m a somewhat awkward, introverted person, so I was terrified of going in to interview people for this story. I was worried I wouldn’t ask the right questions, and that I wouldn’t get enough information to do the story.

That’s when I learned a simple truth: most people like to talk.

One thing writing for the Trop has taught me is how to be more confident in myself. I realized I was way more worried about talking to people than they were of talking to me, and I was just wasting my own time by worrying about it.

I started off as a contributor, writing for the news section under the leadership of one of our fearless leaders, Emma Daniel.

In the spring of 2019, I was officially a staff writer and kept covering the news on campus. On occasions, I got to talk to some really cool people, such as Troy Mayor Jason Reeves and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

One of my favorite stories that I wrote was a feature story on Walk Hard, an event where members of Troy’s Alpha Tau Omega fraternity walk from Troy to Panama City Beach over spring break to raise money for an awesome charity and ministry.

I realized that I really loved hearing people telling their stories and experiences, and then sharing those important accounts with other readers.

I began my senior year as the variety section editor for the Trop. It was chaos at first, and several times after, but I have loved every minute of it.

I have learned a lot about leadership and responsibility, where I fall short, and where I succeed; all knowledge that will benefit me in the long run.

Writing and editing for the variety section has confirmed to me that I am on the right track for my life.

First and foremost, I want to thank God for allowing me to be a part of the Tropolitan. I have made great friends, who I have learned so much from.

I also want to thank Emma Daniel, who showed me the ropes and helped me get started doing what I love.

I want to thank Pradyot Sharma and Zac Henson for choosing me to be the variety editor this year. It’s been a challenge, but one I’m glad to have undertaken.

I also want to thank Robbyn Taylor for helping me hone my skills as an editor.

I want to thank Steve Stewart, who was an awesome professor and advisor. I will always remember those days in class where we all sat around laughing at typos in newspaper articles and headlines.

After I graduate in a few weeks, I would love to find a paper to write for. I don’t know where I’ll be living when that happens, but I would love to stay here in Troy if possible. But this whole Coronavirus situation has made the job hunt an interesting one.

I would like to encourage all Troy students who are interested, to go and get involved with the Tropolitan. It is a great opportunity to be involved in a meaningful way, whether it is informing students of important news or taking a look into issues on campus that affect students.

Writing for the Trop has taught me a lot, and I wouldn’t trade this experience for anything — not even the times I was scrambling to finish a story on Wednesday before the deadline! Or the time I finished dead last in Pigskin Picks. Oh well, guess that’s why I’m the variety guy and not the sports guy!

To all of my fellow editors and writers on the Trop staff, thank you all so much for helping me develop my writing skills and helping me realize that this is what I am meant to do. I can’t wait to see what’s next for me, and for the Tropolitan.

Thanks, y’all! Go, Troy!