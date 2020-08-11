First case of COVID-19 found in dorm

by

Emma Daniel

Editor-In-Chief

One student in Trojan Village 100 has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university. The university was made aware of the first on-campus case on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The student has been quarantined off campus, and the three other students living in the same dorm are currently in isolation inside the suite.

None of the other residents in the suite have displayed symptoms, but they will be tested for COVID-19 at the student health center in the next three to five days, according to university relations.

“Disinfection procedures have been implemented,” university relations said in a statement.

“We continue to urge all Troy students to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing available to all college students in Alabama through the GuideSafe program, to wear a face covering on campus, including common spaces inside residence halls, and to practice social distancing,” the university statement said.

