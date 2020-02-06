Fitness center classes, pricing announced

by

Tomiwa Akintode

Contributor

The Trojan Fitness Center has released a daily schedule and pricing structure for its fitness classes after a trial period of free pop-up classes.

The classes include yoga, Zumba, cycling, dance and many more. Students can pay $30 per month or $100 for a semester of unlimited classes.

“We pay so much money for everything at Troy, and other schools include the classes in their tuition instead of making them pay out of pocket,” said Ashley Simmons, a junior communications major from Dothan, Alabama. “The pricing for the classes isn’t bad, but it’s the fact that they’re wanting more from us”.

Students who took part in the January pop-up classes were told during those classes they would be charged in the future, according to Terry Fuller, Troy’s fitness and wellness coordinator.

“Whenever I was in the pop-up classes, I would tell students that the classes were set up to get their input, that it was a snapshot of all we had to offer,” she said.

The classes showed high attendance, especially in the early weeks of January.

Fuller urges students not to let the price derail them from attending these classes as instructors have been particularly trained and certified, so students can have the best experience possible while also focusing on their health.

According to Fuller, the prices for the classes go directly toward paying instructors’ wages.

“It isn’t cheap being a college student, some of us have to pay our own bills on the side,” said Demetria Washington, a sophomore criminal justice major from Mobile, Alabama.

“So, why do we have to turn around and pay extra money that we honestly don’t have for a building designed for students of Troy to enjoy?”

“I kind of understand why they want us to pay for the classes, considering it’s basically paying the teachers teaching the class, but I think the pricing of each classes need to be lower,” said Kayleigh White, a freshman social work major from Clanton, Alabama.

Students have also expressed their wishes for earlier and later times to be set for these classes.

“I’m not opposed to having earlier classes,” Fuller said. “There just has to be a need, there has to be students so I can get instructors to fill the time slot.”

Students are encouraged to communicate with the fitness center if they have any needs, complaints or observations on these classes being offered.