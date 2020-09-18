Football game time changed

by

Hanna Cooper

Sports Editor

Troy’s season opener against Middle Tennessee State has been moved to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and is set to be aired on ESPN.

The game was originally slated for a 3 p.m. kick airing on ESPN2, but with the cancellation of the Georgia Southern and Florida Atlantic game, the game has jumped over to ESPN.

Half Shell Oyster Bar & Grill will be hosting a watch party for fans to attend featuring appetizer and drink specials.

The Trojans’ opening two games of the season will now both be aired on ESPN with the squad traveling to BYU next week.