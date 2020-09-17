Football preseason honors continue to roll in

by

( Photo / Troy Athletics )

Wesley Kirchharr

Staff Writer

Three Troy football standouts have landed on various watchlists as the season draws closer.

Although Carlton Martial, Kaylon Geiger and Cameron Kaye have been listed as players to watch in the upcoming season, this is not the first preseason recognition the trio has received.

The Athletic, a site covering national sports, listed Carlton Martial as a preseason All-American second-teamer.

The junior linebacker has been named to four other All-American lists this preseason, most notable of which was from CBS Sports. Along with being named the Sun Belt Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, the former walk-on was named to the Sun Belt Conference Preseason First Team.

The recognitions stem from Martial’s record-setting year in 2019, posting 126 tackles – a number not seen since the 2000 season.

Geiger was named as a player to watch for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. This award only goes to those with ties to the state of Texas, whether through a hometown or through collegiate play.

The Texas native is fresh off a Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year Award as the receiver brought down the third most passes in a Troy season at 77.

Geiger was also recognized on the watchlist of the Biletnikoff Award and on the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team.

Kaye, a long snapper, has been named to the Special Teams U All-American Watch List. The senior broke into the watchlist after 38 starts as long snapper for the Trojans. Per a ranking from Pro Football Focus in 2019, Kaye wrapped up the 2019 campaign ranked 14th nationally among all long snappers.

The Troy football team has a total of eight players earning a total of 19 preseason honors.