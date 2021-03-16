Wesley Kircharr

Sports Writer

The Troy football team is making big strides into its next campaign as it announced key hires and began its spring practice.

Head Coach Chip Lindsey announced earlier this week Dayne Brown would be promoted and the Trojans would welcome a new face to the staff, Caleb Ross.

Brown has been with the Trojans since the 2019 season where he has served as the director of recruiting. Brown spent one season with the Kansas Jayhawks where he was the assistant director of recruiting, as well as a special teams analyst.

Lindsey announced Brown would make the transition into a special teams coordinator and tight ends coach for the coming season.

“Dayne has done a tremendous job with our recruiting the last two seasons and the proof is in the high-character, high-ability ‘Troy Kinda Guys’ that we have added to our program,” Lindsey said. “He has a great background in special teams and has a great analytical mind when it comes to breaking down opponents and finding potential weaknesses in their coverage and kick units.

“Dayne has an infectious personality and will transition nicely into this new role.”

Caleb Ross, a three-year head coach at Prattville High School, joins the Trojans after three straight 7A playoff appearances.

Prior to leading Prattville to a 23-11 record, Ross led Mobile’s McGill-Toolen to a 6A playoff run, as well.

“Caleb is one of the most respected coaches in the state of Alabama and his results on the field and in the development of his players speak for themselves,” Lindsey said. “Over his 19 years as a high school coach in this state, Caleb has built countless relationships with other coaches and schools across not only our state, but across the region.

“We are excited to welcome him and his family to Troy.”

Ross also earned his master’s in sport management from Troy University in 2018.

Fans can welcome the new staff at T-Day, scheduled for April 10 in Veterans Memorial Stadium.