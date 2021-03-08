Freshman Forum holds annual leadership conference

Tierra McCall

The Troy University Freshman Forum actively works to encourage excellence in leadership through service, enthusiasm and Trojan Pride.

With its annual leadership conference, the Freshman Forum helps high school students develop and expand their leadership skills.

The conference has been held on Troy’s campus for six years.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the conference was split into two sessions with a maximum of 250 students.

The first session took place Nov. 12, 2020, in Smith Hall, and the second was held on Feb. 18, 2021, in the Trojan Center Ballroom.

It was open to all high school students, but was strongly encouraged for junior and senior high school students.

The theme for this year was “We’re all in this together,” referencing the signature “High School Musical” song.

“We chose this theme in particular because we wanted to let students know that we are in this together,” said Christian Curry, a freshman from Millbrook, Alabama, who served as one of two Conference Directors. “During this pandemic situation, we wanted to let students know that they are not alone.”

The conference consisted of group activities, three speakers and a panel of six additional speakers.

The John Kline Excellence in Leadership Scholarship Award was also presented to student Haidyn Foley.

According to the Freshman Forum website, the award is given to an individual who made an impact through leadership development in the past school year.

There were guest appearances from Troy alumnus Ryan Renfrow, Dr. John Kline and Dr. Duane Gunn.

For more information on the Freshman Forum, you can follow the group on Instagram @freshmanforum.