Freshmen reflect on their first year at Troy

by Libby Thornton

The end of the Spring semester marks the end of many things, but for freshmen, it means no longer being the new kid on campus and celebrating all of the lessons learned.

“Coming into college, I was excited to have opportunities for leadership and clubs,” said Caleb Smith, a freshman majoring in global business management from Hokes Bluff, Alabama. “But I was also nervous because I have always lived at home and now I was going to be three hours away.”

Switching from, on average, seven-hour school days to more freeform schedules can be exciting, but it can also lead to unexpected discoveries.

“The classes are not necessarily harder, but they’re fast paced,” Smith said. “If you miss one class, you miss a lot of stuff, and that’s what makes it different from high school.”

“My classes have been so exciting, and I feel they’ve really pressed what I am capable of,” said Abby Lane, a freshman majoring in communications from Sand Rock, Alabama. “I think I am going to have so much fun these next few years, taking classes and really learning.”

“When first coming to college I was very nervous because I didn’t know anyone,” said Paige Parks, a freshman majoring in nursing from Saraland, Alabama. “However, Troy is such a welcoming campus and I have felt so loved.

Lane said that it’s the people you surround yourself with that makes everything easier.

“All of my organizations have allowed me a sense of community,” Lane said. “It was something I really needed and really helped the transition go smoother.”

Lane said that she feels more independent and confident in who she is and what she can do.

Smith agrees, stating that the organizations he joined, most notably Freshman Forum, have elevated him into leadership roles that helped him form better communication and organizational skills.

“They really taught me how to make that transition from being a high school leader to being a collegiate leader,” Smith said.

Parks feels she has changed a lot emotionally over this year. In the beginning she states that she felt homesick and wanted to drive home every weekend.

“The more I stayed and got involved the more I realized what great friends I have in Troy, and I couldn’t be more grateful for that,” Parks said. “I’d advise anyone coming into college to just be themselves.”

“Freshman year has been so much fun,” Smith said. “I’ve learned that I need a better sl

“I feel like I’ve done so much already, I wonder how I’m going to top it next year.”