Futrell leads charge at Graeme McDowell Invite

by

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics)

Junior Connor Futrell paced the Trojans over the weekend, carding 3-under 69 in two rounds to earn a tie for the second place slot.

Dylan Hurst

Staff Writer

The Troy men’s golf team finished in a tie for 6th place in a field of 19 teams this Tuesday with an overall team score of 882 at the Graeme McDowell Invitational. The tournament was hosted by the University of Alabama at Birmingham and was held at the Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham.

Junior Connor Futrell (72-69-69—210) paced the Trojans and finished tied for 2nd place (6-under) after shooting an even first round and the next two rounds at par and 3-under.

Sophomore Will McFadden (79-73-73—225) finished play tied for 52nd place (9-over) after shooting his second and third rounds at 1-over.

Senior Jake Tiffin (80-75-70—225) also finished tied for 52nd (9-over) after shooting his third round at 2-under.

Junior Ryan Morrison (78-77-72—227) finished in a tie for 58th place (11-over) after shooting his last round at par.

Sophomore Brent Hamm (75-77-76—228) finished tied for 64th place (12-over).

The Trojans will take a week off and will next be competing in the Intercollegiate at The Grove on Sunday October 6th through Tuesday October 8th. The tournament will be held in College Grove, Tennessee, and will be hosted by Middle Tennessee State University.