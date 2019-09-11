Futrell leads Troy at Sam Hall Intercollegiate

by

(PHOTO/ Troy Athletics)

Dylan Hurst

Staff Writer

The Troy men’s golf team finished in a tie for second place out of seven teams Tuesday with an overall score of 829 at the Sam Hall Intercollegiate.

Southern Mississippi played host to the tournament held at the Hattiesburg Country Club in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Junior Connor Futrell (64-72-66—202) paced the Trojans and finished in third place (14-under) after shooting two rounds under par at 8-under and 6-under, with one even round.

Sophomore Will McFadden (68-71-64—203) finished his play in fourth place (13-under) after shooting all three rounds under par at 4-under, 1-under and 8-under.

Senior Jake Tiffin (67-70-69—206) finished in a tie for fifth place (10-under) after also shooting all three rounds under par at 5-under, 2-under, and 3-under.

Sophomore Brent Hamm (74-72-72—218) finished in a tie for 42nd place (2-over) after shooting two even rounds at par.

Junior Ryan Morrison (77-74-74—225) finished in a tie for 67th place (9-over) after just missing par on two rounds of 74 each.

The Trojans will compete on Sunday, Sept. 15, in the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate held in Ruston, Louisiana, at the Squire Creek Country Club.

Louisiana Tech will play host to the three-day tournament.