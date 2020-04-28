Future Troy student reflects on his “lasts” as a student athlete

by

Sam Granville

Contributor

As the novel coronavirus has shutdown schools across the country, many student athletes have seen their sports careers end before they anticipated.

All spring sports, and some winter sports that were entering post season play, came to an unexpected close as cancelations stopped play for every sports level in America due to the world health crisis. At Troy, baseball and all spring sports saw their seasons abruptly end.

However, future Troy students also experienced the pain of pandemic cancelations.

Bryant Talbert, a high school senior from Alabaster, Alabama, and future Troy student, said his senior year didn’t go as he imagined.

“I hated to see my senior year just basically disappear,” Talbert said. “It’s crazy to think I won’t have my last baseball season, my last prom or possibly even graduation. All the things we’ve worked for all these years, just gone.

“Honestly, I just try to ignore it because it’s so hard to face the facts of the situation.”

Talbert, who was finishing his senior year of high school at Cornerstone Christian School, has played baseball since he was 5 years old. After playing his last game on the diamond, he said he has learned a lesson from losing his final season.

“It has definitely helped me realize I shouldn’t take anything for granted, Talbert said. “You never know when something will come to an end, no matter what it is, and you definitely have to cherish every good moment you have.”