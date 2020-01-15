Get plugged in to student involvement

by

Brady Talbert

Staff Writer

The Office of Student Involvement is gearing up to host an organization browse fair on Jan. 22 for all Troy students looking to get plugged in during the spring semester.

Nearly 40 organizations have already signed up for the event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Trojan Center Ballrooms.

“So far we have several of the fraternities and sororities signed up,” said Traci Leverett, Coordinator of Student Involvement and Leadership.

“We also have many different departmental organizations.

“We have special interest groups.”

Leverett said this is the first time the department has hosted an event like this in the spring semester, meaning the browse session is no longer limited to just summer IMPACT orientation sessions.

“We wanted to provide an opportunity for our other students, possibly transfer students or freshman students who were afraid to get involved with an organization their first semester, the chance to come out and see what we have available on campus,” she said.

Leverett added that a campus organization can make a student more well-rounded and employable.

"It's great for resumes," Leverett said. "There's leadership opportunities in these organizations, so we're always trying to encourage students to find something they're interested in and get involved."

Justin Thomas, a sophomore political science major from Hoover, Alabama, serves as one of the Freshman Forum Directors on the Student Government Association and is plugged in to four other groups — he said he values student involvement in his personal life.

“Really the best thing about Troy for me is being involved on campus,” Thomas said.

“Just getting to meet so many great people, and you really get to see the impact you’re having.”

Groups who want a booth at next week’s student organization browse fair can email tleverett@troy.edu.