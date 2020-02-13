Get some major exploration

by

(Graphic/Dior Brown)

Tomiwa Akintode

Staff Writer

Career Services has organized a Major Exploration Fair for students who are considering changing majors – or who haven’t decided what career path is right for them.

“The Major Exploration fair is a chance for students to talk to their departments and get information like what the careers in the field are, as well as what the major entails,” said Bethany Davis, a graduate assistant at Career Services.

“If you don’t have a major, it’s really good to attend because instead of panicking, trying to pick one – you can get a chance in making an educated choice,” Davis added.

The event is designed with freshman and sophomores in mind, but is open to anyone who wants to learn more about different majors.

Anita Adiole, a junior human services major from Imo, Nigeria, said her adviser suggested she attend the fair during a time she was considering changing her major.

“I believe it is important for students to attend the fair because it really helps you decide what major you want to go into,” Adiole said. “I was able to gather professional insights on different majors and potential careers from professors in my department.”

Lauren Cole, the coordinator of Career Services, said the Major Exploration Fair is a good chance to see what all Troy has to offer students.

“Almost every freshman should try to come,” Cole said. “A lot of sophomores don’t know what they want to do either.

“They (students) might want to see what’s out there.”

Cole said students can also use the fair to find minors to pair with already chosen majors, and it’s also an opportunity for juniors and seniors to network with their professors.

The Major Exploration Fair will be next Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Trojan Center ballrooms.