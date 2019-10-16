Get spooked for the troops

by

Brady Talbert

Staff Writer

Students can live like a character in “The Walking Dead” while also benefiting those who have served in the military through this year’s “Zombie Troypocalpyse,” hosted by the Student Veterans Association, the Arnold Air Society and the Troy For Troops Center.

Troy For Troops’ Reginald Steele said guests can expect “mystery and horror” with this event.

This year’s haunted house allows the public to experience a zombie apocalypse, as volunteers from the organizations dress up as the flesh-eating monsters often depicted in Hollywood to provide a little thrill to guests.

“They [attendees] can expect full suspense, darkness, a lot of crazy walking around and very scary things,” Steele said with a chuckle.

The haunt will spook guests from Oct. 25-26 in McCartha Hall. Admission is $5 for presale tickets and $10 at the door.

Along with providing guests with screams, the haunt will also provide funding to students who have served in the nation’s military. The money raised from the event will go directly to providing Troy For Troops scholarships to veterans on campus.

Steele served in the U.S. Air Force and said that the Troy For Troops mission of assisting students who have served in the military is beneficial.

Steele said the organization strives to “transition (military students) from where they were, whether active duty or reserve, and help them become full time students here” and create a comfortable environment.

“It helps you not to be alone—I know a lot of veterans here now that I didn’t know before,” he said. “It’s a place we can all come together and talk about old times, share stories, and help each other through the process of becoming students and going through life.”

The “Zombie Troypocalpyse” peaks the interest of Kacie Daugherty, a junior risk management insurance major from Destin, Florida, who said she enjoys the Halloween season.

“I think that it is great that organizations on campus are using the holiday to raise money — so many people like going to haunted houses,” she says. “I am definitely interested in donating for this cause.”

Presale tickets will be available in the Trojan Center food court on Oct. 17 and Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.