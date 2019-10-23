Giving Day exceeds funding expectations

by

Brady Talbert

Staff Writer

The Troy community rallied around the school it loves to donate over $155,000 to the student body and university programs on Giving Day.

On Oct. 16, the day of the South Alabama football game, the university collected donations from staffers, alumni and anyone willing to give through donations made at booths around campus and through the school’s givingday.troy.edu website.

“We have a goal of helping students, faculty and staff year around,” Central Director of Development Skeeter Sellers said to Troy TrojanVision News last week. “We are constantly in need to scholarships, study-abroad opportunities, opportunities in our art center and just a plethora of things for people to come through and support.”

Those who gave, had the chance to select a particular area of campus they wished their funds to be used.

“We actually had a donor this morning come in from London that went online to donate,” said Beth Ford from the office of development. “Your dollars make an impact no matter where they go on any campus.

“It makes a difference.”

Last year the university raised $100,000 on Giving Day, and this year Troy hoped to raise $125,000 — which the school exceeded by $30,000. Troy also matched funds of up to $200 with another $200.

Although Giving Day has come and gone, Troy Today says those interested in making a donation can contact annualfund@troy.edu or call 334-670-5843.