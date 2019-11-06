Global focus on QEP

by

Pradyot Sharma

Editor-in-Chief

As part of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) reaffirmation process, Troy University is working on implementing Quality Enhancement Plans (QEP) for all colleges within the university.

The QEPs will focus on two globally focused initiatives: promoting global awareness among students, as well as global awareness among faculty.

All five colleges in the university will be introducing a Global Scholar’s Initiative to complement the existing University Honors program.

This program will be major-specific, globally focused, and aimed at preparing students to pursue opportunities in an international environment.

Gathering ideas for the QEPs was a multiyear process according to Dr. Richard Ledet, an associate professor and associate chair of political science, who is leading the QEP initiative.

Ledet said that the QEPs are based on the vision laid out by Chancellor Jack Hawkins Jr.

Back in March 2017, students, staff and faculty to help identify ideas for the QEPs. The two components that are being implemented are meant to reinforce Troy’s position as Alabama’s international institution.

The QEP committee will also be implementing a Global Awareness Initiative aimed at faculty and staff. This includes developing a training program aimed at improving interaction and understanding between Troy employees and international students.

The initiative will also identify, recruit and retain faculty, staff and administrators with research work or life experience that will contribute to the Global Scholars program.

Ledet said that the Sorrell College of Business will be introducing the Global Scholars Initiative starting in the 2020 academic year, and all colleges will be required to have one Global Scholars Initiative by 2025.